Duddingston deputies get green light for European Team Championship

Duddingston have been given the green light to represent Scotland in the European Team Championship in France later this month.

The winning trio in the recent Scottish Club Championship at Eastwood are unavailable for the event at Golf Du Medoc in Bordeaux.

Gary Thomson and Derrick Thomson can’t play due to business and family commitments while David Miller is the best man at a friend’s wedding.

On informing Scottish Golf of that scenario, Duddingston initially feared they would not be allowed to be represented by replacements in the prestigious event run by the European Golf Association.

But, albeit having to cough up for part of the trip themselves, the Capital club have secured permission from the governing body to have John Shepherd, Stuart Smith and Gordon Milligan flying the flag for Scotland on October 24-28. “There are legitimate reasons why the winning trio in both the Lothians Team Tournament and the Scottish Club Championship can’t play in the European event,” said Milligan.

“These players represented Duddingston in claiming those titles so we are delighted to be representing Duddingston, the Lothians and Scotland. It is a great chance for the club to promote itself on the European stage”

Gus Santana, who would probably have been playing if he wasn’t due to get a shoulder operation, is set to accompany the trio as team manager.