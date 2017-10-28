Duddingston players enjoy home comforts in East Alliance

Have your say

Duddingston players made home advantage count in the Edinburgh & East Alliance event bearing the name of one of the Capital club’s best-known members.

Hinton Bootland, in fact, was in the field for the Bootland Trophy event and he’d have been delighted to see it end up in the hands of a fellow Duddy member.

Ten-handicapper Wasim Ahmed was out in 41, four-over, before transforming his day with a level-par 35 coming home.

The standard of that effort was reflected by him finishing five shots clear in the handicap section, where Dalmahoy’s James Silvestro was second with Marc McAdam (Liberton) third on 72.

Ross Munro, one of the Duddingston assistant pros, added to the Capital club’s success in an event featuring 95 players.

The ever-improving Munro carded a four-under-par 68 to share the scratch spoils with newly-crowned Scottish Alliance champion Marc Owenson (Gullane).

Order of merit leader Lloyd Saltman (Royal Musselburgh) shared second spot with Bathgate’s Louis Gaughan on 70, a shot ahead of Craigielaw’s Craig Imlah, who had six birdied as he came home in 32.

Top trainee was Duddingston’s James Dick on 73 while first place in the senior section was shared by Musselburgh duo Ian Fyfe and Phil Leggate with 75s.

Next week sees a trip to Bathgate for the re-scheduled Bernard Gallacher Trophy event.