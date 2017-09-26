Duddingston’s Scottish title trio set to miss European final

Duddingston’s triumphant trio in the Scottish Club Championship probably won’t be able to represent the Capital club in the European equivalent.

David Miller, Derrick Williams and Gary Thomson joined forces to claim the Scottish title in a rain-shortened event at Eastwood on Sunday.

They pipped Kinross on a card countback after the two teams finished tied on 110, five-over-par, over nine holes.

But it’s likely to be a different Duddy trio flying the flag in the European final in France.

“Gary is on holiday the week before and, with business and family commitments, is unlikely to be available,” reported Miller. “Derrick is in the same boat and I am best man at my mate Graeme Markey’s wedding on October 28.”

The same trio had won the Lothians Team Tournament earlier in the year at Ratho Park.

That was the fourth time they’d triumphed in that event and now they have managed to follow it with a first Scottish success.

For the nine counting holes, Thomson was level par, Williams was three-over and former Lothians champion Miller was two-over, chipping in for a birdie-2 at the seventh.

“This is the first time we have competed at the right end of the leaderboard in the Scottish event after unsuccessful attempts at Falkirk Tryst, Luffness and Stranraer,” added Miller.

“None of us had played Eastwood previously and, due to family and business commitments, we were unable to play a practice match.

“The rain was relentless and, in fairness to Scottish Golf officials, there was no alternative option than reducing it to nine holes. Whilst the scoring was poor, this was reflected in the condition of the course due to the weather.”

The Kinross team included former Carrickvale man Davy Ewen while Craig Pirie, an ex-Duddingston member, was representing Millport.

Making it a double Capital gain on the same day, Craigmillar Park won the inaugural Scottish Junior Team Championship at Glenbervie.

Representing Craigmillar Park in that event were Lucy Morrison, Cameron Ledingham, Alessio Margiotta, Mark Brooks, Sam Hall and Conor O’ Toole.

With five out of six scores counting, they posted 178 Stableford points, finishing 14 points clear of second-placed Alloa, with Craigielaw three points further back alongside Kilmarnock (Barassie).

“We are delighted to be the inaugural winners,” said Craigmillar Park junior convenor Mary Richardson. “It was a fantastic tournament, well run and I really hope it can continue and gain support and sponsorship.”