Dunbar makes history with 100% customer service score

Dunbar has become the first golf club in Scotland to achieve a 100 per cent score for its customer service – both on and off the course.

The assessment through a ‘mystery golfer programme’ looked at the course, which it described as “immaculate”, the greenkeeping team, the pro shop staff, the bar and catering teams and the club’s administration.

In all cases, it found that the interaction between the club’s staff and visitors was “flawless, friendly, helpful, knowledgeable and welcoming”.

The programme was run by Hertfordshire-based company Human Reality, with Dunbar being among around 50 Scottish clubs to have taken part in it.

“I am absolutely delighted for the team,” said Dunbar’s director of golf, Jacky Montgomery. “This is great recognition for the effort that our heads of department and every staff team member plays in delivering what we call ‘The Dunbar Experience’.

“Internally, we aim to deliver the highest service levels at every customer engagement point, from start to finish, and every department plays their part in our ‘one team’ approach to delivering an experience for members and visitors that we can all be proud of.

“We also have customer feedback cards for members and guests available at all times, ongoing assessment of performance is the only way to continue to improve.

“Investment in staff training opportunities has been a key component to our success and a ‘one team’ approach to everything we do is fundamental to our progress as a club.

“Going forward we certainly won’t rest on our laurels, we consider every day to be a mystery shopper day!”

Helen Bennett, founder and director of Human Reality, described Dunbar’s 100 per cent rating as “jaw-dropping” and “truly remarkable”.

She added: “Jacky has been an advocate from the very first pilot (which was trialled after interest from managers on the Club Managers Association Europe MDP via Scottish Golf) and continues to understand the power of continuous measurement, feedback and training for all the teams within the club.

“The standards that our assessors look for when they conduct their visits are focussed on customer service, and the standards we set are extremely high.

“It is very difficult to get 100 per cent and so I am particularly thrilled to be able to present the club with the first -ever special award, to recognise the magnificent achievement of the team.”

Dunbar has long been recognised as one of Scotland’s leading clubs, having hosted events such as Open final qualifying, the Scottish Amateur Championship and the Scottish Boys Championship.

It is also hugely popular with visitors to Scotland’s Golf Coast and captain Andrew Allan is delighted to see the club achieve such a notable first in the Home of Golf.

“Since Jacky introduced the club to this form of assessment, it has certainly been a factor in bonding our departments to the ‘one team’ approach,” he said.

“Their commitment to excellent service is reflected in the consistent feedback I receive from members and from our many domestic and international visitors to the club.

“I am absolutely delighted that the work and commitment of our staff team has been justifiably recognised through this programme of mystery shopper assessment.”