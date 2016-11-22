Duncan Stewart eyes World Cup glory with Russell Knox

Capital-based Duncan Stewart reckons he can be sitting on top of the golfing world this weekend along with his long-time friend Russell Knox.

The pair are teaming up in the ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf, which gets under way at Kingston Heath in Melbourne tomorrow, and are quietly confident about their chances.

“This week is going to be the highlight of my career by far, especially as I’ve never really represented my country before,” said Stewart, who is attached to Turnhouse and has its club logo on his bag. “I played in one Boys’ Home Internationals and that’s it.

“It is going to be absolutely amazing. I always feel so proud to be Scottish and to get a chance to try and win the World Cup for Scotland, as only Colin Montgomerie and Marc Warren have achieved in the event’s history, is unbelievable.”

On teaming up with world No.18 Knox, Stewart added: “Russell, as anyone who knows him will tell you, isn’t one of those guys where it’s all about him. He’s a good lad. We’ll feel really comfortable and we’ll be trying our hearts out to win. And there’s no reason why we can’t do that.

“I’m playing quite well and Russell is playing fantastic. If we can gel, as we have done in the past, then I think we’ll have a good chance.”