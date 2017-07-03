Duncan Stewart relieved as he secures Scottish Open berth

Turnhouse-attached Duncan Stewart has heaved a sigh of relief after getting into next week’s Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open

The Capital-based player is now in the field for the £5.5 million event at Dundonald after gradually edging up the reserve list over the past few days.

Stewart’s category as a Challenge Tour graduate left him sweating over a spot in his home Open but now he’s playing in both this week’s Irish Open then the Scottish Open.

“I’m very happy as the Scottish Open was the one I was worried about,” he said. “Now I am really looking forward to playing links golf over the next two weeks.”

Stewart joins two other Lothians-based players, Stephen Gallacher and Richie Ramsay, in a star-studded field headed by world No.3 Rory McIlroy.

Meanwhile, Kingsknowe’s Nathan McCulloch is through to the last eight in the Scottish Boys at Scotscraig, where rising Broomieknowe star Hannah Darling is also still standing in the Scottish Girls.

McCulloch progressed to the last eight with a 6&5 win over Longniddry’s James Morgan, who pulled off a shock 3&1 win over Inverallochy’s Marc Watt in the third round.

Darling, meanwhile, made it to the last four in her event with a 3&1 success against Kirsty Brodie of Strathmore.