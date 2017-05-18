Edinburgh Summer League: Craigielaw hold champions Turnhouse

Newcomers Craigielaw stopped Turnhouse in their tracks as Ian Lamb was Silverknowes’ hero at Prestonfield in some of the early encounters in this season’s Edinburgh Summer League.

Turnhouse were triumphant in all 13 matches they played last year to become champions for the first time and started their defence of the title with a 6-2 success at Dalmahoy.

However, Moray Hanson’s men were held to a 4-4 draw at home by Craigielaw as the East Lothian club backed up a 5-3 win over Newbattle in their opening Group D encounter.

Having already made home advantage count against Mortonhall, Silverknowes made it two wins out of two as Lamb, the immediate past captain, dug deep to clinch a 4.5-3-5 victory at Prestonfield. He’d already won the 16th and 17th against former boy starlet Anthony Blaney before holing a seven-footer at the last to secure the decisive point.

Glencorse have also been quick out of the blocks in Group A, making the most of local knowledge on a bouncy course at Milton Bridge to beat both Baberton and Prestonfield. Longniddry, last year’s beaten finalists, look in the mood to go one better, having followed up a big win at Swanston New with a home success over Newbattle albeit it in a tight match as games went to the 17th or beyond.©