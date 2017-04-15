Euan McIntosh buoyed after top-five finish at Monifieth

Capital kid Euan McIntosh is looking forward to his next “battle” after securing a top-five finish in the Scottish Boys’ Open Stroke-Play Championship at Monifieth Links.

The Bruntsfield Links player closed with rounds of 70 and 73 at the Angus venue for a three-over-par 287 aggregate.

He finished fourth in an event won by St Andrews New member John Paterson, who soared to victory on the back of two eagles in his closing 67.

“I played pretty solid,” said McIntosh, who won the match-play equivalent 12 months ago before the events were switched this season by Scottish Golf.

“I had one bad swing in the final round, costing me a double-bogey at the 10th, but apart from that it was decent golf.”

Next up for McIntosh is a chance to test himself against some of the best older players in the country.

“I’m playing in the Battle Trophy at Crail next weekend,” he said of an event won by Grant Forrest last year before he turned professional.

“I want to play in as many men’s events as possible, having enjoyed that opportunity when I was out in South Africa as part of a Scottish Golf squad earlier in the year.”

He’s due to defend the Scottish Boys title in Fife in the first week in July but that isn’t 100 per cent guaranteed.

“I would obviously like to win it twice, but that will depend on whether or not I get to play in the European Individual Amateur,” said McIntosh.