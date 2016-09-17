Ferrier’s trip from US pays off as Baberton man passes first Q School test

American-based Paul Ferrier has set up a second chance to become a Euro star.

The former Scottish Boys’ champion from Baberton was among 10 Scots to pass the first exam paper at this year’s European Tour Qualifying School.

Ferrier finished seventh in the 72-hole stage one event at The Roxburghe, where he also progressed three years ago before falling at the next phase.

Now, with a bit more experience under his belt, the former University of North Carolina-Charlotte student will be hoping he can go the full distance in the golfing marathon on this occasion.

Jack Doherty, who finished third behind English winner Chris Lloyd, took pride of place among the Scots at the Borders venue, where others to progress included recent pro recruit Ewen Ferguson and amateur Liam Johnston.

Mark Hillson and Neil Henderson, two of three Scots to progress at the same venue 12 months ago, missed out on this occasion, as did James McGhee and Zander Culverwell.

Ferrier will be joined in the second stage by Grant Forrest, who escaped the opening test thanks to his world ranking