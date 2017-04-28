Flurry of clubs sign up as Dispatch Trophy deadline extended

Royal Burgess, Prestonfield, Murrayfield and Dunbar are the latest additions to an exciting list of clubs set to play in the Dispatch Trophy for the first time this year.

They have joined Kilspindie, Swanston New and Turnhouse in deciding to take on the event’s traditional teams at the Braids next month.

It follows the rules of the historic tournament having been changed to allow course-owning clubs to compete in its 118th staging.

Other additions to the line-up over the past 24 hours include 2015 winners Hailes, who have entered two teams, and the Stephen Gallacher Foundation, which was involved for the first time last year.

Colinton Mains, Third, Stewarts-Melville, Stevenson & Cheyne and Silverknowes Generation have also now entered, taking the field up to 36 teams.

That is just six short of last year, when the event was staged by Edinburgh Leisure for the first time with Golfclubs4cash as the title sponsor, which is the case again this time around.

Harrison are set to be added to the field over the weekend while organisers are hopeful that Temple, Cramond, Kingston, Barnton Hotel, Lochend and Buckstone will also be entering.

To give them a bit more time to do so and also see if any more clubs want to take part, the closing date for entries has been extended until Monday, 8 May. The draw will then take place on Wednesday, 10 May.