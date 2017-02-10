Former Hearts director to be LGA secretary

Former Hearts finance director Stewart Fraser is set to be involved in a different ball game.

He is in line to become the new secretary/treasurer of the Lothians Golf Association, taking up the post later this month.

Fraser is an accountant with a background in a variety of retail businesses but mainly in the licensing trade.

He was the finance director/company secretary of Hearts for a number of years before taking up a similar part-time role at Dundee United.

Fraser, who will succeed Neil Park on February 27, has played golf since he was a teenager, initially at Bathgate.

He is currently a member of Dunfermline, and he plays regularly at Ratho Park, The Glen, North Berwick, Archerfield and Bathgate.