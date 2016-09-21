Forrest pipped at post for Scottish Golfer of Year Award

Lothians star Grant Forrest has agonisingly missed out on being crowned as Scottish Amateur Golfer of the Year after being pipped at the post.

The Craigielaw player had been the leading Scot – the sole criteria for the prestigious award – in the World Amateur Golf Rankings for most of this season.

But it was snatched away from him when Glencruitten left-hander Robert MacIntyredramatically leapt above Forrest just before the September 9 cut-off point.

MacIntyre, winner of the Scottish Amateur Championship at Muirfield last year, climbed to 13th – six spots above Forrest–- through points he secured from playing in a Challenge Tour event in Ireland.

The pair are team-mates this week in Mexico, joining forces with Drumoig’s Connor Syme in the Scotland side trying to repeat a 2008 triumph in the Eisenhower Trophy.

“We have a really strong team again ths year,” said national team coach Ian Rae. “With all three players in the top 30 of World Amateur Golf Rankings, I would say we have a great chance of repeating the fine win eight years ago.

“Everyone is looking forward to getting started on Wednesday and it should be an awesome event.”