Fraser Mann becomes World Hickory Open champion

Former Musselburgh pro Fraser Mann succeeded Sandy Lyle as the World Hickory Open champion after claiming the crown following two polished efforts at Kilspindie.

Mann, who has been trying to land this title for a number of years, emerged as a worthy winner in the LinkedGolfers-sponsored event on Scotland’s Golf Coast after carding rounds of 70 and 71.

He won by four shots from Rick Valentine, the director of golf at Loretto School, with Paolo Quirci and Andrew Marshall both finishing on 148.

Lyle, the winner at Panmure in both 2014 and 2016, was unable to defend his title, but Mann faced rivals from 13 countries around the world.