Gallacher and Ramsay mark out tactics for Nedbank Challenge

Stephen Gallacher is hoping to be one of the high flyers in the Nedbank Golf Challenge as he bids to extend his season for the second week running.

The Lothians star earned his place in the penultimate event of the European Tour season with a top-20 finish in the Turkish Airlines Open in Belek.

Now he needs another strong performance in South Africa over the next four days to be in the field for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

“I wasn’t in the field for this event last week and I am now, so I am delighted to be here,” said Gallacher of the $7.5 million Rolex Series event.

“I’ve played at Sun City two or three times in the past. Due to the altitude here, you’ve got to get it as high up in the air and as far as you can. It’s 7,700 yards but it doesn’t play as long as that.”

Capital-based Richie Ramsay is looking for a good week on the greens at Sun City, where the event is being hosted by Gary Player.

“If you look at my results this year such as greens hit and putts gained, it just needs that week where you putt well,” he said. “I putted pretty good the first three rounds in the Irish Open in July and I putted lovely the final round. I was No.1 in greens in regulation that week and, if I can achieve that, I can shoot a low number.”