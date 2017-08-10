Gallacher title joy for Archie Finnie after a play-off

Play-offs were required in the two scratch sections of the Stephen Gallacher Foundation U13 and Under-15 Championships at Ratho Park.

The under-13s title went to Royal Burgess youngster Archie Finnie as he holed a 15-foot par putt at the fourth extra hole to beat Valdemar Hundeboll (North Berwick) after they’d tied on 226 after 54 holes.

And, after a contest of an equally high standard, Craigmillar Park’s Sam Hall lost out to a birdie from Ruben Lindsay (Ayr Belleisle) at the same hole after both closed with 69 for 218 totals.

The handicap titles were both won by girls - Craigmillar Park’s Lucy Hall the under-13s on 188, the same score Jodie Graham (Hamilton) had in the under-15s.