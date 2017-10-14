Gareth Wright hitting form at right time for PGA defence

Gareth Wright has hit form at just the right time as he bids to become the first player in more than 25 years to successfully defend the M&H Logistics Scottish PGA Championship next week.

The West Linton pro launches his title defence at Gleneagles on Monday on the back of three notable successes over the past few weeks.

He won the P&H Championship at The Renaissance Club outright, beating Greig Hutcheon in a play-off, before then tying for top spot in the Highland Golf Links Pro-Am at Castle Stuart, Nairn and Royal Dornoch.

And, earlier this week, Wright maintained his purple patch by coming out on top in the Big Johnson’s Tour Golf Finance Invitational, which was also played at The Renaissance Club.

“It is very encouraging heading into the event on the back of some good performances, so I will be looking forward to pegging up on Monday,” admitted the Capital-based player.

“I love going back to Gleneagles. It is one of my favourite resorts around the world and I spend a bit of time there with my family. In fact, we are heading up in November for my birthday and then again in February for our tenth wedding anniversary. It is a special place for me.

“I love the King’s Course. It is such an enjoyable course to play, the views are great and just the quietness of the location is awesome.”

Wright pipped Paul O’Hara in a play-off 12 months ago to win the Tartan Tour’s flagship event for the second time in three years.

“It is always difficult to go back and defend a title as there is a little bit more pressure, especially when you look at the guys that are playing in the field,” he added. “Paul, for example, is having a great year, so he will definitely be one to watch out for. But it can be done, as Tyrrell Hatton proved last week when he became the first player to win the Dunhill Links back-to-back.”

Other Lothians hopefuls in the £53,000 event include Chris Doak, Neil Fenwick, Ross Munro, James McGhee, Cameron Marr and newly-crowned Scottish Alliance champion Marc Owenson.