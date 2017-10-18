Gareth Wright laments ‘tough’ conditions at Scottish PGA

Gareth Wright chose his words carefully after being left with a mountain to climb in his bid to become the first player to successfully defend the Scottish PGA title since 1990.

The West Linton pro was clearly brassed off after being unlucky with his first-round draw in the weather-hit event at Gleneagles.

First, he’d been among a small group of players to get started on Monday before fog forced play to be abandoned.

Then Wright, the winner twice in the last three years, resumed his round yesterday when the wind was at its strongest as Storm Ophelia swept across the country.

As a result, he had to settle for a 75, leaving him 12 off the pace in joint-34th in the M&H Logistics-sponsored event.

Asked if play should have started on Monday, the West Linton professional said: “I’m not an official, so I can’t comment.

“But it was tough out there. It was so windy, in fact, that I hit a 6-iron 128 yards and it normally goes 195 yards.”

The Capital-based Welshman was level-par when he resumed before things started to go awry following back-to-back dropped shots at the fifth and sixth.

He’d also bogeyed the 10th, 11th and 14th before running up a double-bogey 6 at the 17th. Even a birdie at the 18th – his second of the day – couldn’t mask his disappointment.

“It was rubbish,” said Wright of the effort before remarking on him having been out in the first group: “That was a wee bit surprising.”

Dunbar’s Neil Fenwick and Paul Wardell, who is attached to North Berwick, took pride of place among the Lothians contingent with matching 70s to sit in the top 10.

Just outside that are Cameron Marr (Musselburgh), Ross Munro (Duddingston) and Ross Leeds (Archerfield Links) after they all fired 71s.

Two-time winner Chris Kelly (Stirling) birdied five of the last six holes for a 63 to lead by three shots from Paul O’Hara (North Lanarkshire Leisure Ltd) and Paul Robinson (Largs).