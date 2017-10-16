Gareth Wright ready for tough test at weather-hit Scottish PGA

Defending champion Gareth Wright is getting ready to roll up his sleeves in the weather-hit M&H Logistics Scottish PGA Championship at Gleneagles.

Out in the first group in the opening round on the King’s Course at the Perthshire resort, the West Linton pro had only managed three holes before play was suspended in the Tartan Tour’s flagship event due to fog.

No further golf was possible as a consequence and now Storm Ophelia is the next threat as it sweeps across Scotland.

The first round was set to resume at 8.30am on Tuesday, but that will only be possible if the strong winds have subsided by the time the storm hits Perthshire.

“It was a pity about today, but I think it was pretty much what the forecast predicted – heavy rain then fog,” said Wright, winner of the event twice in the past three years.

“I only played three holes and made three pars, so it was a steady start in some tricky conditions.

“I’m not so sure we will get much golf early doors tomorrow as the forecast is we will be getting the tail-end of the storm which I believe is coming through tonight.

“But, if we do get started, I am usually not to bad in tough conditions so we will have to see what happens tomorrow.”