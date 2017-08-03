Gavin Hay is the Master at Deer Park

Have your say

Gavin Hay won a three-man play-off at the first extra hole to claim the Emtec Group Deer Park Masters – his first Tartan Tour Order of Merit title triumph.

Hay carded rounds of 67 and 71 for a six-under-par total at the Livingston venue before beating Graham Fox and Robert Arnott in the sudden-death shoot-out.

“I was up against a couple of big names and experienced players in the play-off, so to come out on top is brilliant,” said the winner.

Meanwhile, Murrayfield’s Andrew Ni was the last Lothians player standing in the third round of the Scottish Amateur at Prestwick.

A 3&2 win over Jack McMorris (East Kilbride) earned Ni a last 32-clash against Lundin’s Greg Wishart.