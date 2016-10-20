Golf round-up: Champs Gullane off to flyer in Winter League

Defending champions Gullane have made a flying start in this season’s East Lothian Winter League.

Robert Jack’s team followed up a victory at Longniddry in their opening outing by making home advantage count in a 5-0 win over newly-promoted Haddington.

Gullane’s strength in depth was illustrated by the fact their four “subs” for that second match were players of the calibre of Simon McKenzie, Stuart Roberts, Alan Smith and Mike Corrie. The 14 players used in two matches have all contributed at least a point.

• Gabrielle takes runners-up spot

Craigielaw’s Gabrielle Macdonald finished runner-up in this season’s Scottish Golf Women’s Order of Merit.

Helped by reaching the final of the Scottish Women’s at West Kilbride, Macdonald amassed 470 points to end up as the closest challenger to Hannah McCook (Grantown-on-Spey) as she claimed the crown with 567 points.

Gullane’s Joanne Free finished third in the girls’ equivalent won by Hazel MacGarvie from Troon.

• Gemmell makes Turnhouse return

David Gemmell is returning to Turnhouse in a newly-created role of club professional and general manager.

He was an assistant there before ending up at Aberdour, where he served as head pro for 14 years.

Gemmell’s return to Turnhouse was revealed to members at an extraordinary general meeting last night.

He takes over the pro’s spot from Scott Grieve, who is set to start for American Golf at Deer Park.

• Good work is recognised

Gullane pro Alasdair Good picked up a ‘Special Recognition Award’ in the 2016 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

It was to mark his services to the Scottish golf tourism industry, in particular through his Wee Wonders junior golf event and the US Kids Golf Championship.

European Tour stars Paul Lawrie, Stephen Gallacher and Nick Dougherty, as well as Eddie Pepperell and Tommy Fleetwood, were amongst those to pay tribute to him.