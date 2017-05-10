Golf round-up: Duddingston trio remain best Lothians team

Duddingston not only won the Lothians Team event for the second year in a row but did so with the same triumphant trio.

David Miller, Gary Thomson and Derrick Williams did the business this time around at Ratho Park, where they pipped Uphall. “Just three fairly steady scores,” said Miller of how the trio retained the title.

Heriot’s FP’s David Campbell, Scott Dickson and Rory Smith won the Walker Trophy for top non course-owning team.

• Longniddry raise Barr for Summer League

Longniddry, last year’s beaten finalists, are set to be even stronger in this season’s Edinburgh Summer League.

Nick Barr, who hasn’t lost a match in the event for three years, having previously played for West Linton, has joined the East Lothian club. So, too, has Steven Smith, another former West Linton man, as well as Chris Wood and Scott Young.

• Title success for Murrayfield Women

Murrayfield’s women have joined the Capital club’s juniors in becoming title winners.

They claimed the Edinburgh Inter Club crown for the first time since 1984, beating hosts Broomieknowe in the final.

Take a bow Caroline Steedman, Debbie Hay Smith, Caroline Johnston and Fiona Fox for pulling off a fantastic feat.

Murrayfield beat Turnhouse in one semi while Broomieknowe won the other against Glencorse.

• Hutchison honoured

Stuart Hutchison’s family continue to do a great job honouring the memory of the assistant pro at Swanston New killed in a car crash six years ago.

Sixty-three youngsters took part in the latest Stuart Hutchison Trophy at the Capital club, where the event was run by the Stephen Gallacher Foundation. “Stuart’s family have been raising money for junior golf ever since as this was Stuart’s passion,” said Foundation manager Scott Knowles.