Golf round-up: Hole-in-one for Rhind | Dalmahoy shake-up

Kingsfield’s Jordyn Rhind hit a hole-in-one as he helped West draw with Mid in the opening round of matches in this season’s Lothians & Fife Winter League.

Rhind’s ace came with a wedge at the sixth hole at Craigielaw, where he joined forces with Stuart McLaren (Bruntsfield Links) to win the top match 2&1.

Rachael Livingstone claimed the scratch trophy at the East Ladies Championship

In a close encounter, Kingsknowe duo Alan Mackay and Nathan McCulloch secured a 2.5-2.5 draw for Mid as they won 5&4.

Fife beat East 3-2 in the other opening match.

• East Alliance players dominated the Scottish Alliance Championship at Monifieth, winning the scratch, handicap and team prizes.

Gullane assistant pro Marc Owenson lifted the main prize, The Scotsman Trophy, with a 206 total while the Clydesdale Bank Trophy, for leading amateur, went to Bathgate’s Simon Lockhart with a 221 aggregate.

East also claimed the Mountbatten Cup with a 1311 total, beating second-placed North East by seven shots.

• Rachael Livingstone led the way as Midlothian players pulled off a clean sweep of prizes in the East Ladies Championship at Royal Burgess.

The Kingsknowe star claimed the scratch trophy in a card play-off with Fife’s Lorna McKinley after the pair both carded 74s.

Livingstone also joined forces with Louise Fraser, Gabrielle Macdonald and Karen Marshall to win the team event for Mid, while Lynn Cackett won the handicap prize with a net 74.

• Dalmahoy has shaken up its membership options, introducing family and young adult (under-30) categories.

The Kirknewton club is also looking at the possibility of offering a golf-only option next year.

“The response already to our new categories has been extremely positive and we are not finished yet,” said director of golf Sam Oliver.

“And look out for ‘golf only’ categories coming in March 2018.”