Golf round-up: Kevin Murphy ahead in Lothians rankings

Kevin Murphy has jumped above Musselburgh clubmate Benn McLeod in the battle to top this season’s MyGolfRanking Lothians men’s standings.

Murphy now leads on 1247 points, 35 points ahead of McLeod, with Dundas Park’s Kenny Miller third on 1206.

Ravelston’s Shona Morland is out in front in the women’s equivalent, though just by a point from Gogarburn member Alison Russell.

Helped by Russell’s efforts, Gogarburn lead the women’s club standings while Musselburgh, unsurprisingly, are top on the men’s club list.

• Cameron Blair triumphs

Victory at Kings Acre saw Cameron Blair crowned as this season’s Lothians Junior Champion of Champions.

The Musselburgh youngster posted a two-over-par 72 at the Lasswade course to win by two shots from Dalmahoy’s Liam Currid. David Rudd (Longniddry) and William Ladbrooke (Gullane) shared third on 75.

With a net 70, Currid had the consolation of securing the handicap honours in an event sponsored by Caermount Golf Club.

• Jennifer Bryans is new Veteran Ladies match-play champion

Harburn’s Jennifer Bryans is the new Scottish Veteran Ladies Golf Association match-play champion.

She beat the 2015 winner, Sheena Wood of Aberdeen Ladies, by 4&2 in the final to claim the title over the Lansdowne Course at Blairgowrie.

Bryans had earned her place in the Perthshire event by winning the SVLGA East Division Championship at Haddington earlier in the year.

She beat North Berwick’s Barbara Biggart in that final.

• Family Affair

Craigmillar Park’s Emma Morrison and host club member Ella Marshall claimed the main prizes in the Midlothian County Ladies Junior Championship at Baberton.

In her last year as a junior, Morrison was crowneed as champion after carding a scratch 80 while debutant Marshall won the handicap honours with a net 67. The latter is a member of one of the best-known golfing families in the Capital and received the trophy from her grandmother, Joan.