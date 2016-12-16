Good and Cliff praised by Keir McNicoll after latest success

Keir McNicoll has hailed two Lothians-based golf professionals after he landed a third big prize for coming through the PGA training programme with flying colours.

The Gullane assistant pro picked up the Stewart Thom Salver at the PGA in Scotland annual lunch in Glasgow, adding to his success in being best of British on two earlier occasions when he was Rookie of the Year in 2014 then Assistant of the Year in 2015.

The triple triumph has vindicated Edinburgh-based McNicoll’s decision to enter the PGA system five years ago after a sticky start to his playing career in the professional ranks.

“Thanks to Alasdair Good for taking a chance on me,” he said of the Gullane head pro. “It’s an honour to work under someone so dynamic. It’s been an outstanding few years and hopefully there’s more to come.

“I’m happy at Gullane. I know it’s become quite a trend of Alasdair getting people in and then they move on quite quickly. But I’m quite settled in Edinburgh and I think I’ve still got a bit to learn, especially on the coaching side of things.”

McNicoll, who recently caddied for close friend Duncan Stewart when he partnered Russell Knox in the World Cup of Golf in Australia, also praised Murrayfield pro Jonnie Cliff. “Jonnie’s a great friend he’s been my mentor over the last few years,” he added.

“I also spoke to Jonnie when I decided to do the PGA training as it was a difficult decision to make. When you’ve had a lot of success as an amateur and don’t enjoy instant success as a pro, it’s quite tough mentally and I think that’s where I really struggled. I just wan’t prepared for that.

“It’s the one thing that I think Scottish Golf is missing.It is such a mental game and I think having a psychologist on board would be beneficial to players.”