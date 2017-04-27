Grant Forrest feels like ‘King of the Castle’ after Turkey trip

Grant Forrest keeps seeing pieces fall into place in his bid to go all the way to the top of the golfing ladder.

The Lothians star maintained an excellent start to his pro career by tying for fifth place at the Turkish Airlines Challenge in Belek on Sunday.

And he had another smile on his face at Edinburgh Castle yesterday as he joined fellow rookie pro Ewen Ferguson in becoming the first players to benefit from a new support package for Scottish golfers.

Aberdeen Asset Management, SSE Scottish Hydro and Edinburgh-based Bounce Sports Management are joining forces with Scottish Golf to help young players develop their careers, both through financial and management support.

“It’s exciting to be a part of today and I feel very fortunate to be getting the support that is being given to me,” said 23-year-old Forrest. “I turned professional at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last year and it’s been a real learning experience since then. I feel now, after 12 months of hard work working with and speaking to the right people, I am ready for the season and professional journey ahead.”

Iain Stoddart, founding partner at Bounce Sports, has been the driving force behind the initiative, and he said: “This builds on our work with Scottish Golf last year and allows us to deliver a strategy that we have believed in for quite a while now.”