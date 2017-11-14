Grant Forrest has ‘mountain to climb’ to earn Tour card

Grant Forrest bemoaned golf as a “frustrating game” after leaving himself with a mountain to climb to get on the European Tour next season.

The North Berwick-based player had made good progress in the third round of the European Tour Qualifying School in Spain after racing to the turn in three-under-par.

But, following a double-bogey 7 at his 11th hole, he had to settle for a level-par 71 and dropped five spots into joint-100th.

Forrest needs to be in the top 25 and ties after six rounds at Lumine Golf Club in Tarragona and will bow out after four rounds if he’s not in the top 70 and ties.

“Frustrating game to say the least,” he wrote on Twitter. “Some work to do tomorrow but looking forward to it.”

The good thing for the Craigielaw player is that he has already secured a full Challenge Tour schedule next year through finishing 34th in this season’s Road to Oman.

Sitting outside the top 125 on five-over Turnhouse-attached Duncan Stewart is facing an early exit in Spain.