Grant Forrest heads to UAE in fine fettle

Grant Forrest is hoping to kick up a desert storm this week after seeing his confidence soar on the back of a dazzling debut in the professional ranks.

The East Lothian star is in the United Arab Emirates for the inaugural Ras Al Khaimah Challenge, the penultimate event on this season’s Challenge Tour.

It’s his first outing on the second-tier circuit as a professional, having gained valuable experience through playing in five events as an amateur earlier in the year.

It is also Forrest’s first appearance since he finished 41st in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on his debut in the paid ranks three weeks ago.

“I’d say it definitely has,” replied Forrest to being asked if his mindset had changed heading into this week’s event on the back of that splendid effort in one of the European Tour’s biggest events.

“My goal is always to give 100 per cent and play my best at every event, but the Dunhill gave me confidence that I’m capable of competing and winning out here.”

The 23-year-old is using this event to prepare for the second stage of the European Tour Qualifying School in a fortnight’s time. He added: “I was at home for a few days after the Dunhill just practising, but decided to come out to Dubai for better Q School preparation.

“I did a lot of hard work at the Montgomerie Academy and I’m feeling good going into this week. I’m hoping to have a good week and, if I do, it would be another confidence boost going into second stage.”