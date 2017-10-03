Grant Forrest hopes shoe is on right foot at Dunhill Links

Lothians golfer Grant Forrest is hoping to get his second successive Dunhill Links appearance off on the right foot – after arriving at Carnoustie for the first round last year without his golf shoes.

That embarrassing episode came flooding back to Forrest as he looked forward to another golden opportunity to test himself against some of the world’s top golfers after giving a brilliant account of himself 12 months ago as he tied for 41st on his professional debut.

“I didn’t think I was too nervous as I prepared for the first round last year, but my head was obviously all over the place as I arrived at Carnoustie to discover I had left my golf shoes back in my hotel in St Andrews,” recalled the 24-year-old.

“Fortunately, I had given myself plenty of time to prepare and Stoddy (his manager, Iain Stoddart) was able to bring up my shoes. So, subconsciously, I probably was nervous.”

That didn’t really show as the Craigielaw player shot rounds of 73-72-66-71 for a six-under-par total, picking up a cheque for close to £22,000 as he finished ahead of the likes of Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters, defending champion Thorbjorn Olesen and 2010 Open winner Louis Oosthuizen.

Now Forrest, having secured the final invitation up for grabs in the pro-am event at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, is aiming to use the experience he has gained since then on the Challenge Tour to see if he can improve on that effort.

“I was at the gate in Bilbao airport en route to Manchester on Monday when I found out I was in,” he said. “I was actually on the phone to Stoddy and he said he’d just received a text from the Tour saying they had some ‘good news’ and he phoned me back to say ‘you’re in the Dunhill’.

“I’d sort of written it off, to be honest, after it had got to Monday morning, so it was a really nice surprise, especially after what happened in last year’s event on my professional debut.

“I obviously have good memories from St Andrews (where he won the Links Trophy) and Carnoustie (having reached the final of the Amateur Championship there) from my amateur days and I am really looking forward to another crack at playing all three courses in one of the biggest events on the European Tour.

“It’s a strong field again this year – it always is for the Dunhill – and I am excited about testing myself against some of the best players in the world.

“I’ve played a lot of good golf this year. I’ve been pretty consistent. I’ve only missed a handful of cuts on the Challenge Tour and recorded a couple of top-five finishes.

“I definitely feel my game is in a better place than it was 12 months ago and, if I can keep improving, then I feel confident I can get to where I want to be, which is here on the European Tour every week.”

Forrest’s favourite memory from last year came at his final hole on the Old Course. “My drive was a bit closer to the fence on the right than I had intended,” he recalled, “but I nearly holed my second as it finished an inch short of the hole after spinning back. That was a great way to finish my first tournament as a pro.”

Four-time major winner Rory McIroy spearheads this week’s field in his final appearance of the year, with the line-up also including Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood, who became a dad for the first time last week.

Fifer Connor Syme makes his home debut as a pro, having got his new career off to a flying start by tying for 12th in the Portugal Masters less than a fortnight ago, with Scottish Stroke-Play champion Liam Johnston getting his first taste of life in the paid ranks after also securing a coveted invitation.

“It is great to see both Connor and Liam playing this week,” said Forrest of two of his former Scotland team-mates. “We’ve been texting each other and hopefully we can meet up for dinner one night.”