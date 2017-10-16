Grant Forrest praises Mr Wong after career-best cheque in China

Lothians star Grant Forrest felt he couldn’t go ‘Wong’ as he picked up a career-best cheque for just under £24,000 in China.

The 24-year-old earned that pay-day after finishing joint-second behind South African Erik van Rooyen in the Hainan Open. It was Forrest’s third top-five finish on the Challenge Tour in his first full season in the paid ranks and lifted him 40 spots to 29th in the Road to Oman. The top 15 on that money-list after the season-ending Grand Final at the beginning of next month secure European Tour cards and Forrest is now in that reckoning.

Forrest heaped praise on his caddie for the week, saying: “His name was Mr Wong, and though he spoke limited English, we got on really well.

“He was very good at reading the greens. There were a few times I had to trust what he said and I’m glad I did. I think I got lucky with him.”