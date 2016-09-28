Grant Forrest set for pro debut in Dunhill Links

Craigielaw’s Grant Forrest will make his professional debut in next week’s $5 million Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The 23-year-old has secured an invitation for the pro-am event after deciding to take the plunge into the paid ranks on the back of a successful amateur career.

His highlights included winning three national titles, including the Scottish Amateur Championship, in 2012 as well as being on victorious teams in both the Walker Cup and Palmer Cup.

He was also in the Scottish side that won the European Team Championship the past two years.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time playing amateur golf and will forever be grateful to both Scottish Golf and the R&A for the experiences and opportunities I’ve had over the years,” said Forrest.

“However, I feel now is the right time to be setting out on the next chapter of my career and it is fantastic to get the chance to make my professional debut on home soil in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.”

Forrest will join another new pro recruit and his Bounce Sport stablemate, Ewen Ferguson, in next week’s star-studded event at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews.

“I have good memories from playing at both Carnoustie and St Andrews,” he added of reaching the final of the 2015 Amateur Championship at the final and winning the Links Trophy the same year at the latter.

“It’s really exciting to know that I will be competing against major winners and Ryder Cup players in my first event as a professional”.