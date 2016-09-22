Gullane lift East Lothian Junior County Cup

James Chalmers and William Ladbrooke were the heroes as Gullane followed up their success in this season’s East Lothian Junior League by adding the Junior County Cup.

They finished five up on Danny Gaines and Lewis Hannah in the back pairing of a double foursome to clinch a 3&1 win in the final against Musselburgh at Kilspindie.

The Gullane pair received five strokes in that handicap encounter while it was a scratch contest as Musselburgh’s Cameron Blair and Jack Noon finished two uop on Liam Currid and Darren Howie in the top match.

In the semi-finals, Gullane beat a young Glen team while Musselburgh accounted for a strong Longniddry side.