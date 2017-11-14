Gullane set ominous pace in Winter League

Defending champions Gullane have made an ominous start in this season’s East Lothian Winter League.

After four wins out of four, they are setting a hot pace in the title race, which sees North Berwick and Craigielaw leading the chase.

North Berwick won at Haddington in their latest outing while Craigielaw, back in the top flight after a seven-year absence, also won on the road against Tantallon.

North Berwick’s title credentials will be tested when they entertain Gullane in the next round of matches while Craigielaw also have a match coming up against the holders and dominant force in recent years.

Musselburgh slipped up at home to local rivals Royal Musselburgh in their latest match, but it’s Haddington and Tantallon who currently occupy the bottom two places.

In the Second Division, Kilspindie pulled clear at the top with a home win against Thorntree, whilst Glen recorded their first victory of the campaign at Gifford.

Being represented by players from the Stephen Gallacher Foundation, Castle Park have made a good start with comfortable wins in each of the two matches they have played.