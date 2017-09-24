Hannah Darling wins second major Scottish title

Rising star Hannah Darling has chalked up her second Scottish title triumph of the year following another eye-catching performance.

The Broomieknowe player is the new Scottish Junior Champion of Champions after claiming a two-shot victory with a two-under-par 69 at The Duke’s near St Andrews.

The success confirmed Darling as the outstanding junior golfer in the Home of Golf this year after the 13-year-old became the youngest-ever Scottish Girls’ champion at Scotcraig in the summer.

Darling, who also won the Midlothian Junior Championship recently, is hoping to play in the 2019 Junior Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

She is part of the #Project19 initiative and was among six Scottish youngsters who attended last month’s Solheim Cup in Des Moines.

Bathgate’s Ross Callan, the Lothians Junior champion, finished fourth in the boys’ event at The Duke’s, winding up three shots behind winner Calum Scott from Nairn after carding a four-over 75.