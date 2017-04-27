History in making at this year’s Dispatch Trophy

Three course-owning clubs are among the teams to have entered the 118th Dispatch Trophy after the rules were changed for this year’s event.

Kilspindie, Swanston New and Turnhouse have all jumped at the chance to put in teams for the first time, with Peebles and possibly also Gifford set to do likewise.

The addition of some new teams is a boost for the event, which is being run by Edinburgh Leisure, with Golfclubs4cash the title sponsor for the second year in a row.

Kilspindie will be trying to emulate Rhodes by landing a victory for East Lothian in the historic tournament at the Braids from 20-27 May.

As for Turnhouse, they could be strong contenders based on the fact they won the Edinburgh Summer League for the first time last season with a 100 per cent record.

Other clubs to have entered so far include defending champions Carrickvale and BBT, last year’s beaten finalists.

Silverknowes have entered three teams, including an over-50s side, while George Heriot’s School, Edinburgh Western and Braids United will all be represented by two teams.

Munro Bathrooms & Heating also continue to support the event strongly with a double representation, as do Kilgour Wealth Management and Kilgour Private Clients.

Caermount, Royal Bank of Scotland, Edinburgh Leisure, Bank of Scotland, British Rugby Club of Paris, RICS and Watsonians have also filed entries so far.

The closing date is this Saturday and anyone wanting to do so or require further information on the event should email DispatchTrophy@edinburgh leisure.co.uk