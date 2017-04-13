Jamie McLeary off to flying start despite nearly quitting golf

Jamie McLeary got his 2017 campaign off to a flying start – a few months after he came close to quitting.

The Bonnyrigg-based golfer beat a strong field to win the PGA EuroPro Tour Qualifying School final in Oxfordshire.

“I was actually going to quit playing golf in October,” said McLeary, who shot rounds of 72-67-67 for a two-shot victory at Frilford Heath.

“I came off the European Tour and could not see myself getting any better.

“I was hitting it terrible, but, I have been working with my coach (Gregor Monks) recently and noticed a change. My strategy it better, my patience is better.”

McLeary, who is attached to Dalmahoy, added: “I am ecstatic to get the win because it gives you confidence going forward.”