Jamie McLeary off to flying start despite nearly quitting golf

Jamie McLeary says he feels his confidence has soared on the back of his victory at Frilford Heath

Jamie McLeary got his 2017 campaign off to a flying start – a few months after he came close to quitting.

The Bonnyrigg-based golfer beat a strong field to win the PGA EuroPro Tour Qualifying School final in Oxfordshire.

“I was actually going to quit playing golf in October,” said McLeary, who shot rounds of 72-67-67 for a two-shot victory at Frilford Heath.

“I came off the European Tour and could not see myself getting any better.

“I was hitting it terrible, but, I have been working with my coach (Gregor Monks) recently and noticed a change. My strategy it better, my patience is better.”

McLeary, who is attached to Dalmahoy, added: “I am ecstatic to get the win because it gives you confidence going forward.”