Jamie Morris wins Lothians Golf Championship

The new Lothians golf champion is a Borders county player.

Step forward Jamie Morris, who claimed the title at Bruntsfield Links after recently becoming a member at Glencorse.

In an event that concluded in miserable wet conditions, Morris beat Tantallon’s Chris Low by two holes in the 18-hole title decider.

Morris is the third Glencorse player to claim the crown after Lothians legend George Macgergor (1968) and Stuart Middleton (1990).

There had been the possibility of an all-Tantallon final, but Joe Lockie’s run in the event was ended by a 3&1 defeat by Morris in the semi-finals.

Low beat Kingsfield’s Allyn Dick, the 2010 winner at neighbouring Royal Burgess, on the last green in the other last-four match in the Sharkey Group-sponsored event.

Earlier, home hope and leading qualifier Stuart McLaren saw his title bid ended by Low in a 4&3 quarter-final defeat.

Dick beat Kilspindie’s Rob Paterson by the same margin, while Morris was a 5&3 winner over Greg Thorburn (Newbattle) and Morris scraped through at the last against Ross Noon (The Renaissance Club).

Meanwhile, Longniddry member Janahan Balasubramaniam, is to take over as secretary/treasurer of the Lothians Golf Association at the beginning of October.

The former Troon St Meddans team member will take over the postsfrom Allan Shaw, who stepped in as a stop gap after Stewart Fraser’s short stint.

“I’m excited to be given the opportunity of working with the LGA,” he said. “I aim to continue the great work carried out by my predecessors, and the various hard-working committees within the LGA.”