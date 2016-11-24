Jane Turner can’t wait for Morocco return after victory

Winning wire-to-wire in her pre-qualifier has left Jane Turner champing at the bit to return to Morroco for the final of the Ladies European Tour Qualifying School.

The Lothians player spreadeagled the field with a seven-under-par 65 – her lowest round as a professional – in the opening round at Mohammedia Golf Club. She then added scores of 73, 72 and 74 for a four-under-par 284 aggregate, finishing five shots ahead of her closest challenger, Chloe Williams from Wales.

“I led the field every day until holing my par putt on 18 to win,” said a delighted Turner, who played out of Craigielaw at the height of her amateur career but is now based at West Linton. “I’m so happy that all the hard work from myself and the brilliant team around me has paid off and now I can’t wait to be back out in Morocco in a few weeks for the final stage.”

In her latest outing on the circuit Turner hopes to be teeing up on next season, Musselburgh’s Vikki Laing got off to a sluggish start in the inaugural Qatar Ladies Open.

Laing, who gave a great account of herself in Abu Dhabi recently, had to settle for a four-over-par 76 in her opening effort at Doha Golf Club.

It left her sitting below the projected cut line as compatriot Kylie Walker birdied the last three holes to lie joint-second, a shot behind Lydia Hall from Wales and Noora Tamminen of Finland.

Pamela Pretswell was next best among seven Scots in the field with a 72.