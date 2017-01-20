Jim Graham leaves it late to claim John Glen Trophy at Gullane

Jim Graham came in late in the day to claim the John Glen Trophy in the latest Edinburgh & East Alliance event of the season on Gullane No. 3.

It looked as though a card play-off would be required to split pro Neil Henderson (Renaissance Club) and Deer Park amateur Andy Rothney after they set the clubhouse target with 65s.

Archerfield Links man Alan Loughran then came in with the same score but the best back nine of the three only for Graham, who was playing in his group, to eclipse all of them.

The Braids United member was a worthy winner with his 63 off 11 on the par-68 layout in East Lothian.

Henderson’s effort was the best scratch score on the day, beating Bathgate’s Louis Gaughan by a shot, with host club pro Keir McNicoll two strokes further back in third.

Another Gullane pro, Marc Owenson, shared the top trainee spoils with Bathgate Chris Curran (Bathgate) on 70 while leading senior was Musselburgh’s Phil Leggate with a net 66 off six.

Next week the circuit pays its annual visit to Goswick Links in Northumberland.