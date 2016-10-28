Keir McNicoll puts the ‘Boot’ in to triumph at Duddingston

Gullane assistant pro Keir McNicoll claimed the East Alliance trophy bearing the name of one its stalwarts and now an octogenarian.

The Bootland Trophy, donated by Hinton Bootland, is the prize for the circuit’s annual visit to Duddingston, where 82 members faced a stiff test on this occasion on the par-72 Capital course.

The clubhouse target was set by Craig Gordon (Edinburgh Golf Centre) and Uphall’s Gordon Law as they posted matching 72s and, for a spell, that looked as though it might not be bettered as the wind increased.

Liberton amateur Kieran Cantley then came in with a 71, which was subsequently equalled by the net efforts from Jim Gordon (Royal Burgess) and Donny Munro (Kingsknowe).

However, McNicoll beat all of them in the end as he showed his class by carding a two-under-par 70 (36-34).

Bathgate’s Chris Curran, with a 74, was top trainee while the senior prize was split on 74 between Alastair Summers (Musselburgh), Brian Thomson (Broomieknowe) and George Wither (Duddingston).