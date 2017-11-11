Lloyd Saltman impresses on Alliance circuit with triumph

Lloyd Saltman overcame a late wobble to chalk up his third win of the season on the Edinburgh & East of Scotland Alliance circuit.

The former European Tour player claimed his latest success at Musselburgh, where he came in with a two-under-par 69 in the final match. Despite dropping three shots in the closing four holes, that effort secured the overall prize, The Professional’s Trophy, by a stroke.

Saltman’s younger brother, Zack, shared second spot with Duddingston’s Ross Munro in an event featuring 84 members.

On a course that had been very well prepared by Tommy Shepherd and his team, Duddingston’s Wasim Ahmed claimed the handicap honours.

The 11-handicapper carded a net 70 to pip Murrayfield’s Alan Loughran by a shot, with Alan Crabbe (Kingsknowe), Andy Ellison (Falkirk Tryst), Scott Fraser (Liberton) and Mike Marr (Musselburgh) all on 72.

Top trainee on 74 was Bathgate’s Chris Curran while the senior spoils were shared on the same score by Ewan Robertson (Longniddry) and George Wither (Duddingston).

Saltman’s success cemented his spot ahead of Kieran Cantley (Liberton) in the scratch order of merit while Ahmed is now the closest challenger to Robin Cockburn (Harburn) in the handicap standings.