Lloyd Saltman keeps up strong start to East Alliance with share of victory

Lloyd Saltman maintained his strong start to the new Edinburgh & East of Scotland Alliance season by sharing the scratch spoils in the latest event at Royal Musselburgh.

The former Walker Cup player is now based at the East Lothian club and used his local knowledge to card a two-under-par 68 on a course in excellent condition.

That was matched by Liberton amateur Kieran Cantley, the pair finishing a shot ahead of both Ross Neil (Drumpellier) and Alan Reid (West Lothian). Saltman and Cantley were also in the mix for the overall prize, the Andrew Oldcorn Trophy, only to be pipped on a countback by another Liberton man, four-handicapper Scott Fraser.

In an event involving 90 members, Fraser finished a shot ahead of three players – Alan Loughran (Murrayfield), Brian Reid (Dunbar) and Jim Scott (Minto) – in the handicap section.

Top trainee on 74 was Bathgate’s Chris Curran while the senior spoils went to Baberton 12-handicapper Brian Chrystal with his net 73.

Heading into next week’s visit to Duddingston, Saltman hold a narrow lead over Cantley in the scratch order of merit with Harburn’s Robin Cockburn ahead of Fraser in the handicap standings.