Lothians ace Grant Forrest secures final spot in Dunhill Links

Grant Forrest has secured the last spot in this week’s Dunhill Links – 12 months after getting his pro career off to a flying start in the same event.

The 24-year-old Lothians star was flying home from a Challenge Tour event yesterday when he was handed the final invitation in the $5 million pro-am at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

Forrest produced a brilliant performance to finish just outside the top 40 in last year’s event, using that as a springboard for an encouraging first full season in the paid ranks.

He’s sitting 70th in the Challenge Tour’s Road to Oman, having recorded six top-30 finishes, including fourth in the KPMG Trophy in Belgium and fifth in the Turkish Airlines Challenge.

Forrest’s late addition to the field has increased the Scottish contingent to ten. It also includes two new pro recruits in Connor Syme and Liam Johnston.

Syme tied for 12th on his debut in the Portugal Masters.