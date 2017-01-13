Lothians GA set to interview five applicants for secretary’s post

A new Lothians Golf Association secretary/treasurer should be appointed before the end of this month.

The vacancy follows the shock resignation by Neil Park after just over three years in the post.

“We had a good response to our advert, with 18 notes of interest followed by ten full aplications,” reported Lothians president Allan Shaw.

“We are interviewing five people next week and will hopefully be making a recommendation to a special Executive meeting on January 25. That would allow an overlap of a month before Neil finishes.”

One of the first duties for the new secretary/treasurer will be an annual general meeting.

Held over from its traditional November slot due to a change of constitution and the end of the financial year becoming December 31, it is set to take place on March 9 at Newbattle.

Meanwhile, the dates and venues have been set for the upcoming Lothians & Fife Golf Associations Winter League.

Repeating the successful system used last time around, both matches will be played at the same venue.

It starts at Longniddry on March 5 then moves to Thornton the following Sunday before concluding at Bathgate on March 19.

Mid are defending the title against East, West and Fife.