Lothians golf round-up: Babe Zaharias tournament boost

This year’s Babe Zaharias tournament at Gullane raised more than £3500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“The Babe Zaharias committee, volunteers from the day and trophy winners met at Gullane recently,” said Elaine Dick, one of the organisers. “A cheque for £3720 was presented to Pauline Macmillan from Macmllan Cancer Support.”

This year’s winner, Alison McBride from Harburn, was formally presented with the trophy at the event.

• North Berwick secretary goes west

Chris Spencer is set to become the second secretary of a high-profile East Lothian club to head west in recent years.

He is leaving North Berwick at the end of next month to take over as general manager of Glasgow Golf Club, which has a course at Killermont and also Gailes Links in Ayrshire.

“I started at North Berwick in February 2007. A lot has been achieved in that time and I am proud of my involvement,” said Spencer.

Stephen Anthony left Gullane three years ago to become secretary/manager at Royal Troon.

• Heriot’s come so close

Dispatch Trophy winners George Heriot’s came up just short in a brave bid to land a title treble.

They lost to Stewart’s Melville in the final of the Queen Elizabeth Cornation Schools Trophy at Royal Burgess.

Then, at Hunstanton, in Norfolk, an excellent run in the Grafton Morrish Trophy also ended in a 2-1 final defeat to Epsom.

John Archibald, Willem Kerr, John Liddel and David Campbell played in both events.

• Trio on a High

Three Lothians pros featured in a four-way tie for top spot in the Highland Golf Links Pro-Am at Castle Stuart, Nairn and Royal Dornoch.

Recent P&H Championship winner Gareth Wright (West Linton), Neil Fenwick (Dunbar) and Neil Henderson (The Renaissance Club) finished the 54-hole event alongside German-based Jonathan Grogan on 211, two-under-par.

Each player picked up £5875 in the Tartan Tour event, sponsored by the Blue Group.