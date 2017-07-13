Lothians golf round-up: Eilidh Henderson new EoS Girls champion

Eilidh Henderson (Loretto) is the new East of Scotland Girls champion after beating Porscha Wilson (Burntisland) 5&4 in the final at Bathgate.

The success came hot on the heels of Broomieknowe’s Hannah Darling winning the Scottish Girls.

• Reilly rocks

Keith Reilly bridged an 18-year gap as he won the Turnhouse Open for the second time. The Silverknowes stalwart beat Musselburgh’s Benn McLeod 3&2 in his 34th successive appearance in the event. Stuart McLaren (Bruntsfield Links) led the qualifying on 133 (67-66) by three shots from Allyn Dick (Kingsfield).

• Lothians win

Helped by some new faces, Lothians beat Fife 5.5-2.5 in a friendly at Prestonfield. Baberton champion Dougie Waugh delivered a win for the hosts, as did Benn McLeod (Musselburgh), Kenny Glen (Craigielaw), Barrie Lewis (West Lothian) and Simon Lockhart (Bathgate).

• Westwood success

Lee Westwood’s son, Sam, was the overall handicap winner in the Craigmillar Park Junior Open. The Renaissance Club member carded a nett 59 off 17, winning by a shot. Rising host star Conor O’Toole won the scratch section by five shots with a 65.

• All-American honours for Clara

North Berwick’s Clara Young has earned All-American honours for the third year running for University of Missouri displays. “It’s a fantastic honor for Clara to receive this academic achievement in our sport,” said Mizzou Women’s Golf head coach Stephanie Priesmeyer.

• Gallacher dates

This Sunday is the closing date for two big events run by the Stephen Gallacher Foundation. The under 10/under 12 stroke-play takes place at Gogarburn on 25-27 July while Ratho Park hosts the under 13/under 13 equivalent on July 31-August 2.