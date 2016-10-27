Lothians golf round-up: Matthew wins place in European team

Catriona Matthew will finish her season in Japan for the second year in a row after retaining her place in the European team for the The Queens.

The team match-play event is contested by the LPGA of Japan, Korean LPGA, the Ladies European Tour and Australian Ladies Professional Golf.

Matthew, who played under Laura Davies last year, will have another LET stalwart, Trish Johnson, as her captain this time in Nagoya on December 2-4.

• Royal visit

Royal Burgess will be the sole stopping point in the Lothians in a new-look Scottish Golf fixture list next season.

The Barnton club has been announced as the venue for the Scottish Senior Men’s Open Championship on June 21-23.

Changes to the fixture list include moving the Scottish Boys from its traditional April slot to the summer. That means that Dunbar’s place on a rota previously in place for the event is up in the air.

The East Lothian venue first staged the event in 1976 and has hosted it more than any other club since then.

• Fife Flyers

Musselburgh and West Linton fared best of the Lothians representatives, albeit having to settle for joint-ninth, in the Scottish Club Handicap Final at The Carrick. The title was claimed by Lundin duo Gary Stein and Stuart Fowler.

In another Scottish Golf event, Gullane’s Joanne Free finished joint-fourth in the Junior Girls’ Champion of Champions at The Duke’s while Musselburgh’s Cameron Blair and Jamie Dugiud (Dunbar) finished joint-12th in the boys’ event.

• Gogarbun top standings

Gogarburn players occupy three of the top five spots heading towards the climax of this season’s MyGolfRanking Lothians Ladies title race.

Megan Russell has jumped into the lead on 1113 points above Ravelston’s Shona Morland, with two other Gogarburn players, Alison Russell and Fiona Reid, sitting third and fifth respectively.

Musselburgh duo Kevin Murphy and Benn McLeod are sitting first and second respectively in the men’s standings.