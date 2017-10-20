Lothians golfer Neil Fenwick admits he’s at career crossroads

Lothians golfer Neil Fenwick could be playing part-time by the time next year’s Scottish PGA Championship comes around.

Speaking after securing fifth place behind runaway winner Chris Kelly in the M&H Logistics-sponsored event at Gleneagles, Fenwick revealed he is approaching a crossroads in his career.

Chris Kelly won the Scottish PGA. Pic: Kenny Smith

“I’m starting a labouring job soon for the winter and have a decision to make next year about whether or not to take up an adult apprenticeship,” said the Dunbar-attached player.

“Playing full-time is financially demanding, especially when it is really expensive to be out on the PGA EuroPro Tour. The Tartan Tour isn’t as strong as it used to be either, so we will see what happens next June, when that decision has to be made.”

Fenwick signed off his 2017 campaign with a 66 on the King’s Course to earn £2800 in the Tartan Tour’s flagship event.

Finishing ninth on the Scottish Region Order of Merit, he missed out on a spot in the upcoming PGA Play-Offs but a strong finish to the year has been heartening for Fenwick.

“The last four weeks have been positive and I could have been better today if a few putts hadn’t just shaved edges,” he added.

Musselburgh’s Cameron Marr was also pleased with his final event of the year despite slipping outside the top ten after a closing 71.

“Poor course management cost me a triple-bogey at the second, which was disappointing,” he said. “But, after Hutch (playing partner Greig Hutcheon) gave me a pep talk on the fourth tee, I calmed down and picked up four birdies thereafter.

“Performances like this show I can hold my own at this level and hopefully next season I will be able to come out and challenge for a couple of titles.”

Chris Doak (Renaissance Club) stormed into the top ten on the back of a 62, finishing just ahead of Braid Hills pro Paul McKechnie (64). Defending champion Gareth Wright (West Linton) tied for 17th while Ross Leeds (Archerfield) and James McGhee (Swanston New) also made the top 20.