Lothians players win Scotland calls

Three Lothians players will be on Scotland duty in this year’s Home Internationals.

North Berwick’s Clara Young is in the women’s team chasing title glory at Little Aston, where Hannah Darling of Broomieknowe is also in the girls’ side.

Eric McIntosh of Bruntsfield Links, meanwhile, has been picked for the boys’ side bound for St Annes Old Links.

In a rare occurence, the men’s team in action at Moortown doesn’t include a Lothians representative.