Lothians round-up: Beth Allen proud to show Scottish spirit

Capital-based American Beth Allen has real #scotspirit and is proud to be displaying that on her golf bag this season.

The 35-year-old Californian fell in love with Scotland when she joined the LET in 2008 and says her passion for her adopted country is reflected in VisitScotland’s global social media campaign.

“I am immensely proud to carry #scotspirit on my golf bag as I travel the world playing the game I love on both the LET and now the LPGA,” said Alllen.

• Josh Hunt aces it

Fifteen-year-old Josh Hunt made a dream debut for Duddingston in the Edinburgh Summer League – winning his first match for the men’s team with the help of a hole-in-one.

Hunt recorded his ace, the second of his fledgling career, at the 145-yard 11th hole at Liberton with an 8-iron.

The youngster did well to keep his feet on the ground as he then holed a testing putt at the last to secure a point for Duddy.

Josh’s dad, David, has been a useful player on the Capital circuit over the years.

• Boys wanted for Championship

A rallying call has been sounded in a bid to boost entries for next month’s Lothians Boys Championship at the Braids.

Ahead of today’s official cut-off, the LGA had only received 44 entries for a field that can take 96 players. That has been described as “hugely disappointing” with 25 of the LGA’s “established clubs” not having a single player involved.

The date was changed from its traditional early June slot, at the suggestion of some parents, to avoid school exams.

• Marc Owenson is hoping to make amends

Gullane’s Marc Owenson is hoping to make amends for missing the cut in last year’s event when he tees up in next week’s Galvin Green PGA Assistants’ Championship.

“I scored terribly, it wasn’t too great, but I hope I can do better this year,” said Owenson as he prepared for the £32,000 event at Coxmoor in Nottinghamshire. “I used it for experience and I hope I’ll have improved 12 months on.”

Bathgate’s Chris Curran is also in the field.