Lothians round-up: Dalmeny Estate barrel makes USGA museum

A barrel crafted from a fallen bough from a tree on a Lothians golf course is now on display at the USGA’s golf museum in New Jersey.

The last of nine Eisenhower Barrels was presented to the Far Hills-based organisation by Wullie Ruffle, secretary of Dalmeny Estate Golf Club.

Harburn are Midlothian Women's five-a-side champions

“We now have the most memorabilia of any Scottish golf club on show at the USGA Museum, which is quite an achievement,” said Ruffle.

Two of the other barrels were presented to opposing captains Paul McGinley and Tom Watson at the 2014 Ryder Cup.

Harburn have claimed the top prize in the Midlothian Women’s 5-a-side League for the first time.

They topped the table with 25 points, finishing three ahead of runners-up Craigmillar Park in the battle for the MacFarlane Trophy.

Broomieknowe and Dalmahoy were relegated from Division 1, with Turnhouse and Ravelston, the champions and runners-up respectively in Division 2, taking their places in the top flight next season.

• Conor Scott gets Duddingston Euro call

Club champion Conor Scott will now be in the team representing Duddingston in the upcoming European Club Championship in France.

He has replaced Stuart Smith and will join forces with John Shepherd and Gordon Milligan in the event at Golf Du Medoc in Bordeaux.

“As the club have now confirmed that they will pay for flights and accommodation, young Conor is going and it will be a great experience for him,” said Milligan.

• China boost for Grant Forrest

Grant Forrest has been handed a big chance to take his rookie season the full distance in the Road to Oman.

The Lothians star was second reserve for this week’s Challenge Tour event, the Hainan Ope, when he jumped on a plane to China.

He arrived to discover he was in the field, giving him an opportunity to improve on his current position of 69th on the money-list in the race to make the top 45 for the Grand Final in Oman early next month.